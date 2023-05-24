“WWE RAW on May 22, 2023 Disappoints and Brand Split Fails Once Again”

WWE RAW 22/5/23 WAS WEAK

The latest episode of WWE RAW on 22nd May, 2023, was weak and unimpressive. Fans were left disappointed as the show failed to deliver the excitement and entertainment they were expecting from the flagship show of the company.

Lack of Star Power

One of the major reasons behind the weak show was the lack of star power. The absence of top stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar was felt throughout the show. The current crop of wrestlers failed to step up and fill the void left by these big names, resulting in a lackluster show.

Poor Storylines

The storylines on RAW were also weak and poorly executed. The matches lacked any significant build-up, and there were no interesting feuds or rivalries to watch. The promos and segments were also lackluster, failing to engage the audience or create any buzz.

Uninspiring Matches

The matches on RAW were also uninspiring, with most of them being forgettable and unremarkable. The lack of star power and poor storylines contributed to this, with the matches failing to capture the audience’s attention or create any excitement.

The Brand Split has died again !!!

The weak episode of RAW also highlighted the failure of the brand split. The brand split was introduced in 2016 with the aim of creating two distinct rosters and brands, RAW and SmackDown. However, over the years, the brand split has failed to deliver on its promise, with both shows suffering from a lack of star power, poor storylines, and uninspiring matches.

Overreliance on Part-Timers

One of the main reasons behind the failure of the brand split is the overreliance on part-timers and big names. The company has been relying heavily on part-timers like John Cena, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar to boost ratings and create buzz. This has resulted in the current crop of wrestlers being overshadowed and failing to establish themselves as top stars.

Inconsistent Booking

The inconsistent booking of wrestlers has also contributed to the failure of the brand split. Wrestlers are often portrayed inconsistently, with their character and storylines changing frequently. This has resulted in confusion amongst fans and a lack of interest in the product.

Lack of Creativity

The lack of creativity and innovation in the product has also contributed to the failure of the brand split. The company has been relying on the same formulaic storylines and matches, with little to no innovation or creativity. This has resulted in a stale product that fails to engage the audience or create any excitement.

In conclusion, the weak episode of RAW on 22nd May, 2023, highlights the failure of the brand split and the company’s inability to deliver a compelling product. The lack of star power, poor storylines, and uninspiring matches have resulted in a product that fails to engage the audience or create any excitement. It’s time for the company to rethink its approach and come up with new ideas and strategies to create a product that truly captures the imagination of its fans.

WWE RAW ratings WWE Brand Split Wrestling viewership WWE storytelling WWE creative team