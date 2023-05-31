WWE to AEW Transitions: 10 WWE to AEW Transitions That Proved to be Successful

10 Most Successful WWE To AEW Transitions

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been making waves in the professional wrestling industry. One of the ways they have been doing this is by signing former WWE superstars. The transition from WWE to AEW has been a successful one for many wrestlers, and here are the top 10 most successful WWE to AEW transitions.

1. Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose)

Jon Moxley made a name for himself in WWE as Dean Ambrose. However, he felt creatively stifled in WWE and decided to leave the company in 2019. He made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, where he defeated Joey Janela. Moxley has since become one of the top stars in AEW, winning the AEW World Championship twice.

2. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. He spent many years in WWE, winning numerous championships and becoming one of the company’s top stars. Jericho made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, where he defeated Kenny Omega. He has since become one of the top stars in AEW, winning the AEW World Championship and being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

3. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and spent many years in WWE. However, he felt that he was not being used properly by the company and decided to leave in 2016. He made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, where he defeated his brother Dustin Rhodes. Cody has since become one of the top stars in AEW, winning the TNT Championship and being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

4. Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper)

Brodie Lee spent many years in WWE as Luke Harper, where he was part of the Wyatt Family and later the Bludgeon Brothers. However, he felt that he was not being used properly by the company and decided to leave in 2019. He made his AEW debut in March 2020, where he attacked Cody Rhodes. Lee has since become one of the top stars in AEW, winning the TNT Championship and being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

5. Miro (formerly Rusev)

Miro spent many years in WWE as Rusev, where he was a multiple-time United States Champion. However, he felt that he was not being used properly by the company and decided to leave in 2020. He made his AEW debut in September 2020, aligning himself with Kip Sabian. Miro has since become one of the top stars in AEW, winning the TNT Championship and being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

6. Andrade El Idolo (formerly Andrade)

Andrade spent many years in WWE, where he was a former NXT Champion and United States Champion. However, he felt that he was not being used properly by the company and decided to leave in 2021. He made his AEW debut in August 2021, where he aligned himself with Vickie Guerrero. Andrade has since become one of the top stars in AEW, being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

7. Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black)

Malakai Black spent many years in WWE as Aleister Black, where he was a former NXT Champion. However, he felt that he was not being used properly by the company and decided to leave in 2021. He made his AEW debut in August 2021, attacking Cody Rhodes. Black has since become one of the top stars in AEW, being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

8. Christian Cage

Christian Cage spent many years in WWE, where he was a multiple-time World Heavyweight Champion. He left the company in 2005 and later returned in 2009, but left again in 2014. He made his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2021, where he signed with the company. Christian has since become one of the top stars in AEW, being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

9. Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott)

Ruby Soho spent many years in WWE as Ruby Riott, where she was part of the Riott Squad. However, she felt that she was not being used properly by the company and decided to leave in 2021. She made her AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021, winning the Casino Battle Royale. Soho has since become one of the top stars in AEW, being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

10. Brian Cage

Brian Cage spent many years on the independent wrestling scene before signing with Impact Wrestling in 2018. He later signed with AEW in 2020, making his debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Cage has since become one of the top stars in AEW, being involved in some of the company’s biggest storylines.

Conclusion

The transition from WWE to AEW has been a successful one for many wrestlers. These 10 wrestlers have all found success in AEW after leaving WWE, and their careers have been revitalized as a result. It will be interesting to see who else makes the transition from WWE to AEW in the future.

