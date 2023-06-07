“WWE wrestler transformations”: Ross’s Reaction to the Top 10 Most Surprising Transformations of WWE Wrestlers

ROSS REACTS TO 10 MOST SHOCKING WWE WRESTLERS TRANSFORMATIONS

WWE has seen many wrestlers undergo dramatic transformations over the years. Some of these transformations have been for the better, while others have left fans scratching their heads. Ross, a longtime WWE fan, recently shared his thoughts on the 10 most shocking WWE wrestler transformations.

John Cena

John Cena has been a WWE superstar for over a decade. He started out as a muscular, clean-cut wrestler with a crew cut, but over the years, he has transformed into a more rugged, scruffy-looking wrestler with longer hair and a beard. Ross thinks that Cena’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more relatable to fans.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been a fixture in WWE for over three decades. He started out as a tall, skinny wrestler with long hair and a black hat, but over the years, he has transformed into a much larger, more muscular wrestler with a shaved head. Ross thinks that The Undertaker’s transformation has been impressive, as it has allowed him to continue wrestling at a high level well into his 50s.

Triple H

Triple H has been a WWE superstar for over two decades. He started out as a muscular, clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more muscular, heavily tattooed wrestler with longer hair and a beard. Ross thinks that Triple H’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more intimidating in the ring.

Big Show

Big Show has been a WWE superstar for over two decades. He started out as a tall, overweight wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more muscular, leaner wrestler with longer hair. Ross thinks that Big Show’s transformation has been impressive, as it has allowed him to continue wrestling at a high level well into his 40s.

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been a WWE superstar for over a decade. He started out as a clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more rugged, scruffy-looking wrestler with longer hair and a beard. Ross thinks that Wyatt’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more menacing in the ring.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a WWE superstar for over two decades. He started out as a muscular, clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more muscular, heavily tattooed wrestler with longer hair. Ross thinks that Orton’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more intimidating in the ring.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has been a WWE superstar for over three decades. He started out as a clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more rugged, scruffy-looking wrestler with longer hair and a beard. Ross thinks that Michaels’ transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more relatable to fans.

Mark Henry

Mark Henry has been a WWE superstar for over two decades. He started out as a muscular, clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more muscular, heavily tattooed wrestler with longer hair. Ross thinks that Henry’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more intimidating in the ring.

Edge

Edge has been a WWE superstar for over two decades. He started out as a clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more rugged, scruffy-looking wrestler with longer hair and a beard. Ross thinks that Edge’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more relatable to fans.

The Rock

The Rock has been a WWE superstar for over two decades. He started out as a muscular, clean-cut wrestler with short hair, but over the years, he has transformed into a more muscular, heavily tattooed wrestler with longer hair. Ross thinks that The Rock’s transformation has been a positive one, as it has made him more intimidating in the ring.

Conclusion

Overall, Ross thinks that the transformations that these WWE wrestlers have undergone have been mostly positive. They have allowed the wrestlers to stay relevant and continue wrestling at a high level well into their careers. While some fans may miss the old looks of these wrestlers, Ross thinks that their new looks have made them even more exciting to watch in the ring.

WWE Wrestlers Transformations Ross Reacts to Shocking Transformations WWE Fitness and Bodybuilding Body Transformation in Wrestling Wrestlers’ Physical Transformations in WWE