WWF legend #BushwhackerButch dead #RIPButch

Wrestling legend, Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 76. Butch, whose real name was Robert James Miller, was known for his tag team partnership with Luke Williams as the Bushwhackers in the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) during the 1980s and 90s.

Butch began his wrestling career in the 1960s in his native New Zealand before moving to Australia and eventually finding success in the United States. He was known for his distinctive walking style, where he would swing his arms and legs in a comical manner that entertained crowds around the world.

The Bushwhackers were a beloved tag team that fascinated wrestling fans with their exaggerated movements and playful antics. They were recognized for their wild appearance, with their shaved heads, military-style uniforms, and signature move, the battering ram.

Butch retired from in-ring competition in 2001, but he remained involved in the wrestling industry as a trainer and mentor to younger wrestlers. His reputation as a kind, generous, and dedicated man earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and fans.

His passing was met with an outpouring of love and condolences from the wrestling community, with many paying tribute to the man and the legacy he left behind.

The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Bushwhacker Butch will be missed dearly by all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bushwhacker Butch, and thank you for the memories.

