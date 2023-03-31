WWII vet and famous dancer from Waukesha dies.

A veteran hailing from Waukesha, who made dancing his way of life and was a part of World War II, has died.

A beloved World War II veteran from Waukesha, Wisconsin, who earned the nickname “Dancing Don” for his passion for dancing, has passed away. Donald Lee, who was 94 years old, died peacefully at his home on Monday.

Lee was a proud veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II. He returned home with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, but he also brought back a love for dancing that he had discovered while stationed in Hawaii.

For decades after the war, Lee could be found dancing at local events and establishments, often with his wife Mary Lou by his side. He was known for his energetic moves and infectious smile, and he brought joy and laughter to countless people throughout his community.

Lee’s love for dance even earned him national attention when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2018. His enthusiasm and positive spirit made him a fan favorite, and he continued to inspire others to dance and enjoy life to the fullest.

In addition to his love for dance, Lee was also a devoted family man. He and Mary Lou were married for 67 years and raised six children together. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.

Lee’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who served our country during World War II. His legacy will live on not only through his family and friends but also through the countless people he touched with his joyous spirit and love for life.

As we mourn the loss of Dancing Don, we can also take comfort in the memories he left behind and the lessons he taught us about the importance of living life to the fullest and spreading joy wherever we go.

Source : @CBS58



