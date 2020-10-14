Wyatt Balman Death – Dead : Wyatt Balman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Wyatt Balman has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“VOTE VOTE VOTE on Twitter: “The Balman family has asked me to pass along some heartbreaking news. Their son, Wyatt, has passed away after an accident at the pool. We are crushed to hear about this, and our prayers go out to the Balman family. ”

The Balman family has asked me to pass along some heartbreaking news. Their son, Wyatt, has passed away after an accident at the pool. We are crushed to hear about this, and our prayers go out to the Balman family. pic.twitter.com/YlsL6wIdIP — VOTE VOTE VOTE (@otherchadpape) October 14, 2020

Tributes

Brent Telck wrote

I have kept these in my memories for years… being apart of the swim team was the best part of high school. It kills me knowing that a role model, an icon of the sport, a truly amazing, genuine soul has left us today.. your always be a brother to me. Rest In Peace. Wyatt Balman

Rest in Paradise, Wyatt. You were truly a beacon of light and your energy was unmatched. My heart is with the Balman family. Sending love and my deepest condolences. https://t.co/fez3F45kSI — tay (@itstayyo) October 14, 2020

Praying for the entire Balman family during this time. Wyatt was one of a kind. What a great kid. Exhibit A was when he would spend his weekends coaching Special Olympics as a Senior in high school. So sad and tragic it’s beyond words — Travis Say (@SayTravis) October 14, 2020