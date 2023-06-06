Wyndridge Farmer Steve Groff Commits Suicide

Wyndridge Farmer Passes Away Due to Suicide

The community of Wyndridge is mourning the loss of Steve Groff, a well-known farmer, who died by suicide. Groff was a respected member of the agricultural industry and was known for his innovative farming techniques.

His sudden death has left many shocked and saddened. Groff’s family has released a statement expressing their deep sorrow and thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time.

Suicide is a serious issue that affects individuals and families in all communities. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, please seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

