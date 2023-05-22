Wynnefield shooting. today : Two Killed in Shooting Incident at Wynnefield – Metro Philadelphia

Two Killed in Shooting Incident in Wynnefield – Metro Philadelphia today 2023.

Two men were shot and killed in the Wynnefield section of West Philadelphia on Monday morning. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died shortly after being transported to Lankenau Medical Center. No suspects or motives have been identified and no arrests have been made.

