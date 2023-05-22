“Xavier Clark murder suspect” today : Person of Interest in Mr. Calvin Varnum’s Murder Identified as Xavier Clark

Mr. Calvin Varnum’s Murder: Xavier Clark Considered as Person of Interest today 2023.
Detectives and agents are searching for Xavier Clark, a 23-year-old black male who is considered a person of interest in a shooting outside of a Hardee’s in Commerce, Georgia. The victim, Calvin Varnum, died from his injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby medical center. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.
News Source : FOX3 Now
