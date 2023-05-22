“Xavier Clark murder suspect” today : Person of Interest in Mr. Calvin Varnum’s Murder Identified as Xavier Clark

“Xavier Clark murder suspect” today : Person of Interest in Mr. Calvin Varnum’s Murder Identified as Xavier Clark

Posted on May 22, 2023

Mr. Calvin Varnum’s Murder: Xavier Clark Considered as Person of Interest today 2023.
Detectives and agents are searching for Xavier Clark, a 23-year-old black male who is considered a person of interest in a shooting outside of a Hardee’s in Commerce, Georgia. The victim, Calvin Varnum, died from his injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby medical center. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.

News Source : FOX3 Now

  1. Xavier Clark murder suspect
  2. Calvin Varnum homicide investigation
  3. Xavier Clark criminal charges
  4. Calvin Varnum murder case developments
  5. Xavier Clark police investigation updates
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply