Xavier Clark, person of interest in shooting death outside Hardee’s restaurant : Person of interest named in shooting death of Calvin Varnum outside Hardee’s restaurant in Commerce, Ga.

Person of Interest Named in Shooting Death of Man Outside Hardee’s in Commerce, GA

Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Hardee’s restaurant in Commerce, Georgia. The suspect, Xavier Clark, is 23 years old and was last seen driving a Blue Dodge Journey with GA tag CKP9568. Calvin Varnum, who was 72 years old and had special needs, died in the hospital after being shot multiple times outside the restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Strangers have gathered at the Hardee’s to pay their respects and a fund has been set up to help Varnum’s family with funeral expenses. Cameron Boswell has raised over $10,000 for a cash reward for anyone who leads police to the suspected killer.

News Source : Courtney Francisco

