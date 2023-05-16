“XFL players signed with NFL teams”: Exploring the Total List of XFL Players Who Signed with NFL Teams

Eleven XFL Players Signed with NFL Teams Before the 2023 Season

The XFL has made a mark in the world of football, with its players proving to be NFL-worthy. On the first day of eligibility for XFL prospects to sign NFL contracts, eleven players put pen to paper and secured their spots for NFL training camps. These players are a testament to the progress of the XFL, as it’s not every day that a spring football league produces NFL-caliber talent.

The signing of these players is not only a milestone for the XFL but also serves as a promotional strategy for co-owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. The signings will undoubtedly boost the league’s reputation and draw in more fans, as the XFL looks to improve on the success of the 2023 season.

Among the eleven players signed are C.J. Brewer, Lukas Denis, Ben DiNucci, Austin Faoliu, Jack Heflin, Antwuan Jackson, Niko Lalos, LaCale London, John Parker Romo, Bryce Thompson, and Barry Wesley. These players are proof that the level of football in the XFL is close to the NFL level, and a sustainable partnership between the two brands should be considered.

This isn’t the first time XFL players have signed contracts with NFL teams. In 2020, four players from the XFL were signed by some of the biggest teams in the NFL. P.J. Walker, the best QB in the XFL’s first season, signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Deatrick Nichols, the XFL’s interception leader in 2020, signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Jordan Ta’amu, fresh off leading the BattleHawks to a 3-2 record, signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Dravon Askew-Henry, who played for the New York Guardians, signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants.

The XFL has consistently celebrated its players who have been called up to participate in the NFL, and this latest batch of signings is no exception. The XFL teams retain player rights to participants if they return to the league, making it a win-win situation for both the XFL and NFL. The XFL should continue to develop its players and attract more talent in the future, as they look to cement their position in the world of football.

In conclusion, the eleven XFL players who signed with NFL teams before the 2023 season mark a significant milestone for the league. These players are proof that the level of football in the XFL is close to the NFL level, and a sustainable partnership between the two brands should be considered. The XFL should continue to develop its players and attract more talent, as they look to improve on the success of the 2023 season.

News Source : Nick Igbokwe

Source Link :How many XFL players have signed with NFL teams? Total list of players explored/