Xing Fei Net Worth: Xing Fei’s (邢菲) 2023 Biography: Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family, Car, Height, Age, House, and Lifestyle

Xing Fei’s Early Life

Xing Fei, also known as Estelle Xing, was born on October 1, 1994, in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China. She grew up in a family that valued education, and her parents pushed her to excel academically. However, Xing Fei had other plans, and she dreamed of becoming an actress.

Xing Fei’s Education

Xing Fei attended Hulunbuir No.1 Middle School, where she excelled academically. After graduating from high school, she moved to Shanghai to attend Shanghai Theatre Academy, where she received a degree in acting.

Xing Fei’s Career

Xing Fei began her acting career in 2016, when she landed a role in the web series “Master Devil Do Not Kiss Me.” The series was a huge success, and Xing Fei’s performance received critical acclaim. Since then, she has starred in several popular Chinese dramas, including “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “The Eternal Love,” and “My Little Happiness.”

Xing Fei’s Net Worth

Xing Fei’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. She has earned her fortune through her successful acting career and various endorsements.

Xing Fei’s Boyfriend

Xing Fei is currently single and not in a relationship. However, she has been linked to several male co-stars in the past, but she has never confirmed any of the rumors.

Xing Fei’s Family

Xing Fei comes from a humble background, and her parents were not wealthy. However, they always supported her dreams, and she credits them for her success. Xing Fei is very close to her family and often shares pictures and videos of them on social media.

Xing Fei’s Car

Xing Fei is known for her love of cars, and she has been spotted driving several luxury vehicles over the years. Her favorite car is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which she often shows off on social media.

Xing Fei’s Height and Age

Xing Fei is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and she is currently 28 years old.

Xing Fei’s House

Xing Fei owns a beautiful house in Shanghai, which she often shares pictures of on social media. The house is decorated in a modern style, with sleek furniture and minimalist decor.

Xing Fei’s Biography

Xing Fei is a talented actress who has achieved success at a young age. She is known for her natural beauty and down-to-earth personality, which has earned her a large following on social media. Xing Fei is also a philanthropist and has been involved in several charitable causes over the years. She is an inspiration to young people all over the world, and her future looks bright as she continues to take the Chinese entertainment industry by storm.

Source Link :Xing Fei (邢菲) Lifestyle || Boyfriend, Net worth, Family, Car, Height, Age, House, Biography 2023/

Xing Fei boyfriend Xing Fei net worth Xing Fei family Xing Fei car Xing Fei height