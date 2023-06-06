“Xivu Arath Destiny 2”: In Destiny 2, who is Xivu Arath?

Who is Xivu Arath in Destiny 2?

Xivu Arath is a Hive God of War and one of the three siblings from Fundament’s trio who became the Hive Gods after obtaining gifts from the Worm Gods. She is the sister to Oryx, the Taken King, and Savathun, The Witch Queen. Xivu Arath is known for her mastery in tactics, leading the Hive to victory in conquests that have spanned over millennia.

Xivu Arath’s origins

Xivu Arath’s original name was Xi Ro. She, alongside her sisters Aurash and Sathona, were exiled from their home when their kingdom was overthrown. They fled deep under the oceans of Fundament to escape. The Witness, who did not want the Traveler to repair Fundament, sent Rhulk to put the destruction of the planet into motion before the Traveler arrived. The three sisters were directed by a dead Worm familiar to meet the Worm Gods, where they made a deal that would plant a larva inside them, and they would continue to grow stronger as long as they fed the worm with death. Thus, the three sisters ascended and became Auryx (Aurash), Savathun (Sathona), and Xivu Arath (Xi Ro).

Xivu Arath and Sword Logic

Xivu Arath, alongside her siblings, created the faction known as the Hive, where they practiced the Sword Logic. They believed that the only way to grow stronger was through conquests smeared with blood and death. The three siblings met their match when they faced a race known as the Ecumene. In order for the Hive to exist, the three siblings had a find a way to win. Thus, Auryx killed both Xivu Arath and Savathun in order to gain more power. The combined power of both Xivu and Savathun made Auryx strong enough to fight the Worm God Aka and eventually obtain the power of the Deep.

Xivu Arath’s return in Destiny 2

Xivu Arath’s return in Season of the Deep is a means to help the Witness to attain the Final Shape. She has previously attacked Sol during Season of Hunt, Season of the Lost, and Season of the Seraph. Xivu Arath is angry that the Guardians did not take the mantle of the Taken King after Oryx’s death and also that her own sister decided to take help from the Light. Her goal is to take down the Guardians and ensure that the Witness does not suffer any form of roadblocks along the way. Xivu Arath is also unhappy about losing to the Guardians multiple times and wishes to see the Traveler and the Guardians fail.

Conclusion

Xivu Arath is a significant character in the Destiny universe, known as the Hive God of War. Her origins can be traced back to her exile from her home alongside her sisters. Xivu Arath and her siblings created the Hive faction and practiced the Sword Logic. Her return in Season of the Deep is a means to help the Witness attain the Final Shape. As the season progresses, players can expect to learn more about her and her plans.

Destiny 2 Xivu Arath lore Xivu Arath boss fight guide Xivu Arath weapons and armor drops Xivu Arath voice actor Xivu Arath backstory and history

News Source : Rishov Mukherjee

Source Link :Who is Xivu Arath in Destiny 2?/