Xur Location June 2-6: Xur’s Whereabouts and Exotic Offerings in Destiny 2 from June 2-6

Xûr, the Cloaked One, is Live in Destiny 2 for the Weekend

Destiny 2 players, it’s that time of the week again! Xûr, the mysterious vendor, has arrived in the game with a new batch of exotic items and legendary weapons and armor for players to purchase. If you’re looking to upgrade your Guardian’s arsenal, look no further than Xûr.

Location

Xûr can be found in the Winding Cove in the EDZ from June 2 to June 6. To reach him, travel to the landing point at Winding Cove and follow the rocky cliffs at the far end of the cove. Look for a cave winding up to a platform next to some Fallen. There you’ll find Xûr waiting for you.

Exotic Items

Xûr has a random assortment of exotic armor for each Guardian class, an exotic weapon, and an exotic engram available for purchase. This week’s exotic armor offerings are:

Aeon Swift – Exotic Hunter Gauntlets

Lion Rampart – Exotic Titan Leg Armor

Vesper of Radius – Exotic Warlock Chest Armor

The Lion Rampart has a high stat total and low mobility, making it the best exotic armor option this week. Sweet Business, an exotic auto rifle, is also available and highly recommended if you don’t already have it.

Exotic Weapons

Xûr is selling two exotic weapons this week:

Hawkmoon – Exotic Hand Cannon

Dead Man’s Tale – Exotic Scout Rifle

Both of these rolls are decent, but not the best we’ve seen from Xûr. If you need them, go ahead and purchase them, but if not, it’s not a big loss.

Legendary Weapons

Xûr also has a random collection of legendary weapons available for purchase. Here are the offerings for this week:

Firefright – Auto Rifle

Hollow Words – Fusion Rifle

Deafening Whisper – Grenade Launcher

Recurrent Impact – Machine Gun

Piece of Mind – Pulse Rifle

Seventh Seraph SI-2 – Sidearm

The Seventh Seraph SI-2 is an absolute God tier sidearm with perks optimized for close-quarters combat. Everyone should buy this weapon!

Legendary Armor

Xûr is selling the Simulator set for each Guardian class. Here are the offerings:

Warlock: Gauntlets, Chest Armor, Helmet, Leg Armor, and Bond

Titan: Gauntlets, Chest Armor, Helmet, Leg Armor, and Mark

Hunter: Gauntlets, Chest Armor, Helmet, Leg Armor, and Cloak

Xûr has brought some great options for all classes this week, with high stat totals and great distributions.

Wrap Up

That’s all for Xûr this week. Don’t forget to check out some of the new weapons and gear in Lightfall or our walkthrough of Lightfall’s campaign. Happy hunting, Guardians!

News Source : Travis Northup

Source Link :Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for June 2-6/