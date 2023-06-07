“XXIO 2022 Women’s Golf Set” : XXIO 2022 Women’s 12-Piece Bordeaux Premium RH Full Set with 10 Clubs and 1 White Cart Bag

“XXIO 2022 Women’s Bordeaux Premium Full Set RH with 10 Clubs and 1 White Cart Bag”



The XXIO 12 Ladies Bordeaux Premium Complete 10-Piece Package Set is the perfect combination of style and performance. The striking red and pink colorway is inspired by France’s exclusive vintages and is sure to turn heads on the golf course. This set is designed for women with a love for the game and mid to high handicaps. It includes a gorgeous white caddy bag and ten preselected clubs that are sure to provide maximum ease and comfort.

The set features advanced technology, including the proprietary Weight Plus Technology that positions mass under your grip, behind your hands, helping you find the ideal spot at the top of your swing and making the downswing more consistent. The Irons feature the Rebound Frame technology, with a thinner face that allows the entire face to flex more extensively. Grooves etched deep into the interior of the Iron body further enhance flex, especially for shots struck low. The Titanium Iron Faces are just 2.1mm thick, increasing flexibility and maximum ball speed.

The XXIO 12 Ladies Bordeaux Premium Complete 10-Piece Package Set also features shortened hosels that lower the Center of Gravity and improve Moment of Inertia for higher trajectories and straighter flight. The High-Density Tungsten-Nickel Weight featured on 5-Iron through 7-Iron greatly increases Moment of Inertia for improved stability at impact. The Optimized Center of Gravity by Loft ensures that each Iron loft is designed for carry, with a lower Center of Gravity to provide enhanced ball speed right where you strike the face. Short Irons emphasize control, with a higher Center of Gravity for better high-low MOI.

In conclusion, the XXIO 12 Ladies Bordeaux Premium Complete 10-Piece Package Set is a must-have for women golfers who want to combine style and performance. The advanced technology incorporated into the set ensures maximum ease and comfort, making it an ideal choice for golfers with mid to high handicaps. The stunning red and pink colorway, inspired by France’s exclusive vintages, is sure to turn heads on the golf course. With its gorgeous white caddy bag and preselected clubs, this set is perfect for women who love the game and want to play their own line.



