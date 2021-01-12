Xzavier Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Xzavier Hill, young Black Cville resident was killed by state trooper.

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Xzavier Hill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Defund Charlottesville Police @defundcpd Please see the statement from Latoya Benton, mother of Xzavier Hill, a young Black Cville resident who was killed by state troopers this past weekend. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss. https://facebook.com/671227240/posts/10159623362012241/?d=n

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

