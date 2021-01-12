Xzavier Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Xzavier Hill, young Black Cville resident was killed by state trooper.
Xzavier Hill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Please see the statement from Latoya Benton, mother of Xzavier Hill, a young Black Cville resident who was killed by state troopers this past weekend.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss.https://t.co/4MH3oMoCEs
— Defund Charlottesville Police (@defundcpd) January 12, 2021
