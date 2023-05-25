“Yakhni Pulao Recipe”: Complete Recipe for Chicken Yakhni Pulao

Chicken Yakhni Pulao Recipe

Chicken Yakhni Pulao is a popular dish in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. It is a flavorful and aromatic rice dish cooked with chicken and spices. The chicken is cooked in a broth made with whole spices, which gives the rice a rich flavor and aroma.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

2 cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

5-6 green cardamoms

2-3 black cardamoms

5-6 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons oil

4 cups water

Instructions

Heat oil in a large pot and fry the onions until golden brown. Remove half of the onions and set aside for later. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and fry until browned on all sides. Add the garlic, ginger, and whole spices (cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and black peppercorns) and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken pieces from the pot and set aside. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh strainer and discard the whole spices and any solids. Wash the rice thoroughly and add it to the pot with the remaining fried onions. Fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the strained broth and salt to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed. Add the chicken pieces back to the pot and mix well. Cover the pot and simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the chicken is heated through. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Tips

Soak the rice for at least 30 minutes to ensure that it cooks evenly.

Use bone-in chicken pieces for extra flavor.

You can also add vegetables like carrots and peas to the pulao.

Adjust the amount of salt and spices according to your taste.

For a richer flavor, you can also add a tablespoon of ghee or butter to the pulao.

Conclusion

Chicken Yakhni Pulao is a delicious and aromatic rice dish that is perfect for special occasions or everyday meals. The broth made with whole spices gives the rice a rich flavor and aroma, while the chicken adds protein and texture. This recipe is easy to make and can be customized to your liking by adding vegetables or adjusting the amount of spices. So next time you’re in the mood for something flavorful and comforting, give this Chicken Yakhni Pulao a try!

