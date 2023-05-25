“Yakima Ellensburg substance abuse stigma”: Local Sessions in Yakima and Ellensburg to Address Stigma and Substance Use Disorder

Register Now for Community Conversation on the Stigma of Substance Abuse Disorder

Triumph Treatment Services is hosting a series of free workshops on the stigma associated with substance abuse disorder. The workshops are scheduled for next week, with two sessions in Ellensburg on May 30 and 31, and one session in Yakima on May 30.

Workshop Details

The Ellensburg workshops will take place at 400 E. Mountain View Ave., and the Yakima workshop will be held at 610 Superior Lane. The workshops will run from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in Ellensburg, and from 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Yakima.

The workshops will feature a speaker from the University of Rochester’s Recovery Center of Excellence. The goal of the workshops is to have a conversation about stigma and explore ways to support individuals with substance abuse disorder and their families.

Register Now

Advance registration is required as space is limited. Interested individuals should RSVP for the workshop no later than May 26 at the Kittitas County Health Network’s website. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals to engage in meaningful dialogue about substance abuse disorder and how to reduce the stigma associated with it.

Not an Academic Workshop

The news release about the workshops emphasizes that this is not an academic workshop about stigma. Instead, it is an opportunity for participants to have a conversation about how to support individuals with substance abuse disorder and their families, and how to work together in our communities to reduce stigma.

Conclusion

The community conversation on the stigma of substance abuse disorder is an important step in reducing the stigma associated with this disorder. By having an open and honest conversation about how to support individuals with substance abuse disorder and their families, we can work together to create a more compassionate and understanding community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse disorder, it is important to seek help. Triumph Treatment Services offers a range of services to support individuals and families impacted by substance abuse disorder.

Substance Abuse Treatment Sessions in Yakima Overcoming Stigma in Ellensburg’s Substance Abuse Sessions Group Therapy for Substance Abuse in Yakima Effective Substance Abuse Counseling in Ellensburg Addressing Stigma in Yakima’s Substance Abuse Recovery Sessions

News Source : Yakima Herald-Republic

Source Link :Sessions in Yakima and Ellensburg to cover stigma and substance abuse disorder | Local/