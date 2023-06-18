Yankees Announcer John Sterling Hit by Foul Ball, Continues Announcing

John Sterling : Yankees radio announcer John Sterling struck by foul ball at Yankee Stadium

John Sterling, the radio announcer for the New York Yankees, showed remarkable resilience after being hit in the forehead by a foul ball during a game against the Boston Red Sox. Despite being struck in the left eyebrow, Sterling continued announcing the game, which the Yankees won 3-1. The 84-year-old broadcaster, who has been with the Yankees since 1989, has a reputation for not missing a single game until July 2019. Sterling had also missed 23 straight games earlier this year due to bronchitis and a commitment to attend his triplets’ graduations.

