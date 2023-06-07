“Yankuba Minteh Newcastle”: The Newcastle-bound Gambian Teenager: Uncovering the Identity of Yankuba Minteh

Yankuba Minteh: From Street Footballer to Newcastle United’s Record Signing

Yankuba Minteh is a young Gambian footballer who has taken the Danish football league by storm. His lightning-fast pace and impressive dribbling skills have earned him the title of “the quickest player with the ball at his feet” at Odense Boldklub, his former club in Denmark. After just one season in European football, the 18-year-old winger has signed for Newcastle United for a record fee of around £6 million.

Minteh’s journey to the top has been a remarkable one. He was playing amateur football on the streets of Bakoteh, a suburb of Serekunda, the largest city in the Gambia, just 12 months ago. His football-obsessed father, a former midfielder, was a rabid Bayern Munich fan, and it was he who first introduced Minteh to the game.

After graduating from Bakoteh United to the more prestigious Steve Biko FC, Minteh caught the attention of the national age-group sides and his Danish-based agent, Bakary Bojang. OB was an ideal choice for Minteh, as the club was managed by Andreas Alm, a Swedish coach who has built his reputation on developing young players.

Minteh’s speed and directness caught the eye of OB’s sporting director Bjorn Wesstrom, who said, “he’s got this ambition to go straight to the goal. Not the corner flag. Straight to the goal.” Minteh’s first-team debut came in September 2022, at home to eventual league winners Copenhagen. With the scores tied at 1-1 after 83 minutes, Minteh came on as a substitute and scored the winning goal.

Minteh’s talent has not gone unnoticed, and other clubs were already making the sporting director’s phone ring. However, Minteh struggled to settle in Odense, and there were several minor disciplinary incidents. The first was relatively minor – he broke team curfew rules after being spotted in a nightclub on the Friday evening before a Sunday game. OB subsequently dropped him from the squad for the weekend, while he had to temporarily train with the reserves as punishment.

However, the public backlash was fierce, with fans also upset at some forthright opinions from Minteh and his agent regarding his long-term future. After being harassed both online and in person, Minteh was granted a short time away from the club with stress. On his return, Minteh started against then-league leaders Nordsjaelland. After being substituted in the 68th minute of an eventual 4-2 defeat, he kicked a corner flag to pieces. The Danish FA banned him for the next two matches.

Despite these setbacks, Minteh’s talent was undeniable, and Newcastle United has now signed him for a record fee of around £6 million. The expectation is that he will spend next season, and possibly beyond, on loan. However, some close to him believe the move has come too soon. “He is still young. He lacks experience. If he goes to a big club and doesn’t perform, he’s stuck,” said Gambian under-20 coach Abdoulie Bojang.

Minteh’s story is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. From playing football on the streets to signing for one of the biggest clubs in England, Minteh has shown that anything is possible if you have the talent and the determination to succeed. With his impressive skills and lightning-fast pace, Minteh is sure to be a star player for Newcastle United in the years to come.

