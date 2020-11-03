Yann Brënyàk Death –Dead-Obituaries : Yann Brënyàk has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Yann Brënyàk has died, according to a statement posted online on November 3. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Im without so many words.
My carnalito
Yann Brënyàk
have a intense life playing with his rules in this caotik planet
Making what he believes and being real all the time.
Exploring to the limit to find his freedom
I will miss you my little carnalito.
I wish u a good travel and find the peace on the other dimension.
This world was not the one for you and now I just need to accept that.
See u in the Mictlan.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
We are saddened today to hear of the loss of a beautiful soul, and incredible artist, Yann Brenyak. Yann was a unique and talented member of the body mod community, and performed some exceptional suspension and ritual pieces at TG.
We are thinking of all who knew him today – he will be missed!.
