Yann Brënyàk Death –Dead-Obituaries : Yann Brënyàk has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Im without so many words.

My carnalito Yann Brënyàk have a intense life playing with his rules in this caotik planet

Making what he believes and being real all the time.

Exploring to the limit to find his freedom

I will miss you my little carnalito.

I wish u a good travel and find the peace on the other dimension.

This world was not the one for you and now I just need to accept that.

See u in the Mictlan.