Yaritza Nolasco Death -Dead – Obituary : Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama has Died .

Condolences to the family of Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama. There is a fundraiser organized to help with expenses to have Yaritza transported & buried in Guatemala. Donate: https://t.co/MslTIuo9V6 pic.twitter.com/bjbODRJoyw — The Mark White Show (@MarkWhiteShow) December 20, 2020

