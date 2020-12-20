Yaritza Nolasco Death -Dead – Obituary : Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Yaritza Nolasco Death -Dead – Obituary : Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama has Died .

Yaritza Ramos Nolasco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

The Mark White Show @MarkWhiteShow Condolences to the family of Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama. There is a fundraiser organized to help with expenses to have Yaritza transported & buried in Guatemala. Donate: http://gofund.me/a6b57bb7

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.