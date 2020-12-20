Yaritza Nolasco Death -Dead – Obituary : Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama has Died .
Yaritza Ramos Nolasco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Condolences to the family of Yaritza Ramos Nolasco. 9-year-old Yaritza lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama. There is a fundraiser organized to help with expenses to have Yaritza transported & buried in Guatemala.
Donate: https://t.co/MslTIuo9V6 pic.twitter.com/bjbODRJoyw
— The Mark White Show (@MarkWhiteShow) December 20, 2020
