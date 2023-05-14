Yasin Cengiz : Yasin Cengiz: The Rising Star of Turkish Football

Yasin Cengiz: Turkey’s Emerging Football Talent

Yasin Cengiz is a name that has been making waves in the Turkish football scene. Born on 20th September 1997 in Germany, Yasin is a Turkish professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor. He started his career in Germany, playing for several local clubs before moving to Turkey to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

A Promising Career

Yasin’s rise to fame has been nothing short of impressive. He started his professional career at the age of 17, signing for Turkish club Osmanlıspor in 2015. He played for the club’s youth team and made his senior debut in the Turkish Cup in the same year. However, it was in the 2016-17 season that Yasin truly announced himself to the world.

He played a crucial role in helping Osmanlıspor reach the final of the Turkish Cup, scoring a goal in the semi-final against Fenerbahçe. Although they lost the final to Konyaspor, Yasin’s performances had caught the attention of several top clubs in Turkey.

The Move to Galatasaray

In 2017, Yasin signed for Turkish giants Galatasaray. He made his debut for the club in a friendly against Levski Sofia and went on to make his league debut against Kayserispor. However, he struggled to establish himself in the first team, making only 4 appearances in his first season.

But Yasin did not give up. He worked hard and continued to impress in the reserves, scoring regularly and providing assists. He finally got his big break in the 2018-19 season, when he was given a chance to start in a league match against Bursaspor.

He grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 3-0 win for Galatasaray. He went on to make 29 appearances in all competitions that season, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

A Bright Future Ahead

However, Yasin’s time at Galatasaray was short-lived. In 2019, he signed for Trabzonspor on a four-year deal. He has been an integral part of the team ever since, playing a key role in helping Trabzonspor finish second in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2019-20 season.

His pace, dribbling skills, and ability to create chances have made him a fan favorite at the club. He has scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 40 appearances for Trabzonspor so far.

The National Team

Yasin’s performances have not gone unnoticed by the Turkish national team. He made his debut for the senior team in a friendly against Greece in May 2019 and has since made 4 appearances for the national team.

With his pace, skill, and determination, Yasin has the potential to become one of the best wingers in Turkey. He is still young and has a lot to learn, but his talent and work ethic suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Conclusion

Yasin Cengiz is a rising star of Turkish football who has already achieved a lot at a young age. He has overcome numerous obstacles to establish himself as one of the most promising wingers in Turkey.

With his talent and determination, he has the potential to achieve even greater things in the future. Turkish football fans will be eagerly watching his progress over the coming years, hoping that he can help lead the national team to glory.

