“Yasir Al-Rumayyan golf”: Barstool’s Sam Bozoian predicts Yasir Al-Rumayyan to emerge as the most influential figure in golf

Introduction

The PGA’s decision to partner with Saudi-backed LIV Golf has raised eyebrows in the golfing world. While some see it as a lucrative opportunity for players, others have criticized the move. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the partnership and what it means for the sport.

Background

LIV Golf is a new global tour that is set to launch in 2022. It is backed by the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation and aims to bring together the world’s best golfers for a series of high-profile events. The tour has already signed up some big names, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson.

The PGA’s decision to partner with LIV Golf has caused controversy because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. The country has been criticized for its treatment of women, its use of the death penalty, and its restrictions on freedom of speech. Some have accused the PGA of putting profit ahead of principles by aligning itself with a regime that has been accused of human rights abuses.

Jimmy Roberts’ view

Jimmy Roberts, a broadcaster for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, has expressed his reservations about the partnership. In an interview with ‘Last Call’, he said that he had mixed feelings about the move. While he acknowledged the financial benefits of the partnership, he also raised concerns about the message it sends.

“I’m not sure it’s a good thing for the game of golf to be associated with a country that has a questionable human rights record,” he said. “I think it sends the wrong message to fans and players alike.”

Sam Bozoian’s view

Sam Bozoian, a podcast host for Barstool, took a different view. He argued that the partnership was a positive move for the sport and that it could help to attract new fans.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for golfers to make more money and for fans to see some of the biggest names in the sport playing together,” he said. “I don’t think we should be too quick to judge. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.”

Marc Ganis’ view

Marc Ganis, the founder and CEO of Sportscorp, offered a more pragmatic perspective. He argued that the partnership was a smart business decision for the PGA and that it could help to grow the game in new markets.

“The PGA is a business, and they have a responsibility to their shareholders to maximize profits,” he said. “Partnering with LIV Golf gives them access to new markets and new revenue streams. It’s a smart move from a business perspective.”

Conclusion

The partnership between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has divided opinion in the golfing world. While some see it as a lucrative opportunity for players, others have criticized the move. Ultimately, it will be up to fans and players to decide whether they are comfortable with the association between golf and a regime that has been accused of human rights abuses.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan Golf industry Power dynamics Barstool’s Sam Bozoian Saudi Arabian investment