Yazoo City shootings today : Teen killed and child injured in two separate shootings in Yazoo City within six days

Two Separate Shootings in Yazoo City Within Six Days Result in Death of Teen and Injury of Child today 2023.

A 16-year-old has been killed and a 12-year-old girl shot in the back in separate incidents in Yazoo City, Mississippi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting, but has not provided any further details. The 12-year-old girl, Makayla Lewis, is in a stable condition in hospital. It is unclear if the incidents are connected.

Read Full story : Separate Yazoo City shootings leave teen dead, child injured in six-day span /

News Source : https://www.wlbt.com

Yazoo City shooting Teen killed in Yazoo City Child injured in Yazoo City shooting Six-day span shootings in Yazoo City Violence in Yazoo City