Yazoo County Crash today : Fatal car accident in Yazoo County leaves one dead and two injured, including an 82-year-old victim.

Fatal Yazoo County Crash Claims Life of 82-Year-Old and Injures 2 Others today 2023.

A two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County, Mississippi has left one person dead and two injured. The incident occurred on Friday at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Highway 16 when a northbound 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a southbound 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Angie Crogier, who died at the scene. Lacy Bowman, the driver of the Chevrolet, was hospitalized with unknown injuries, while the passenger of the Dodge, Elijah Crogier, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Read Full story : 82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash /

News Source : https://www.wlbt.com

Yazoo County crash fatalities Elderly driver accident Traffic collision in Yazoo County Fatal car crash in Mississippi Road safety measures in Yazoo County