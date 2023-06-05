yeast-free pizza dough recipe: No Yeast Pizza Dough Recipe

Pizza Dough Recipe without Yeast: A Simple and Delicious Alternative

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes worldwide, loved for its versatility and deliciousness. However, making pizza dough at home can be challenging, especially if you don’t have yeast on hand. Yeast is a crucial ingredient in traditional pizza dough recipes, as it helps the dough rise and gives it a light, fluffy texture. However, if you’re looking for an alternative to yeast, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we’ll share a simple and delicious pizza dough recipe without yeast that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of olive oil

3/4 cup of warm water

Instructions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well.

Step 3: Add the olive oil and warm water to the bowl and mix until a dough forms.

Step 4: Knead the dough for a few minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Step 5: Roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle or rectangle, depending on your preference.

Step 6: Place the dough on a baking sheet or pizza stone and add your desired toppings.

Step 7: Bake the pizza in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted.

Step 8: Remove the pizza from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Conclusion:

Making pizza dough without yeast is easy and delicious. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a homemade pizza that’s just as good as the ones you order from your favorite pizzeria. This recipe is perfect for those who don’t have yeast on hand or are looking for a quick and easy alternative. So next time you’re in the mood for pizza, give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious homemade pizza in no time!

