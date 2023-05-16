Yeast infection treatment: Assistance Required for Yeast Infection

Home Remedies for Yeast Infections: What You Need to Know

Yeast infections are a common condition that affects many women. It can cause discomfort, irritation, and itching around the affected area. While prescription antifungal medication is the most effective treatment, home remedies can also help alleviate some of the symptoms. In this article, we will discuss some of the most popular home remedies for yeast infections.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that can help support the natural bacteria population in and on your body. This keeps yeast infections from having their heyday. You can find probiotics in various forms, such as supplements, fermented foods, and drinks. Some of the most popular probiotic-rich foods include yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha.

Yogurt

Yogurt is another source of probiotics. You have to eat them and not apply them if you want this to work. Make sure you choose plain, unsweetened yogurt with live cultures. You can eat it plain or mix it with some fruit or honey for added flavor. Some people also insert a tampon dipped in yogurt into the vagina for a few hours to help alleviate the symptoms.

Saltwater Rinses

Saltwater rinses can help reduce the inflammation and soothe the irritation caused by the yeast infection. To make a saltwater rinse, mix a half teaspoon of salt in a cup of water. For oral thrush, gently swish the mixture around your mouth for about a minute. And for other areas of the body, you can soak the infected area with the saltwater mixture for several minutes. Rinse thoroughly afterward.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural antifungal agent that can help kill some of the yeast and soothe inflamed, irritated, and dry skin. Apply a gently thin layer of coconut oil to the affected area. You can also mix a few drops of tea tree oil with coconut oil for added antifungal properties.

Garlic

Garlic is a natural antifungal and antibacterial agent that can help fight off yeast infections. You can eat it raw or cook it in your food. Some people also insert a garlic clove into the vagina for a few hours to help alleviate the symptoms. However, this method is not recommended as it can cause irritation and burns.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a powerful antifungal and antibacterial agent that can help alleviate the symptoms of yeast infections. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or olive oil, and apply it to the affected area. Make sure to dilute the tea tree oil as it can cause irritation and burns if applied directly.

Conclusion

While home remedies can help alleviate some of the symptoms of yeast infections, they are not a substitute for prescription antifungal medication. If you suspect that you have a yeast infection, it is best to consult your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment. Make sure to maintain good hygiene, avoid tight-fitting clothing, and eat a healthy diet to prevent yeast infections from recurring.

Yeast infection treatment Home remedies for yeast infection Symptoms of yeast infection Over-the-counter yeast infection medication Recurrent yeast infections

News Source : Dr. Fritz Espedilla

Source Link :Needs help for yeast infection/