“Yeezy inventory release”: Kanye West’s Net Worth Revealed as Adidas Unloads Remaining Yeezy Inventory

The Rise and Fall of Kanye West’s Net Worth

Adidas Partnership and Yeezy Sneakers

Kanye West, also known as Ye, collaborated with Adidas for almost a decade, producing the highly popular Yeezy sneakers. However, Adidas ended its partnership with West in October 2022, halting the sale of Yeezy sneakers due to his antisemitic remarks, which reportedly led to more than $1 billion worth of remaining inventory. Despite the fallout, a portion of the sales from Yeezys will be donated to organizations fighting racism and antisemitism.

Net Worth Before and After

Before the end of his partnerships with Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga, Kanye West had a net worth of $2 billion in 2022, according to Forbes. However, his net worth dropped to $400 million after these deals were severed. Forbes reports that the Adidas deal alone was worth $1.5 billion and made up a majority of West’s fortune.

Music Catalog

West’s music catalog generates an estimated $13.25 million in publishing royalties every year, with West earning $5 million annually from his share, according to Billboard. He has released 12 studio albums throughout his career and earned $31 million and $51 million from his Yeezus and Saint Pablo Tours, respectively.

Cash and Investments

According to Forbes, Kanye West has an estimated $100 million in cash and liquid investments. He also owns a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, valued at $128 million. Kardashian’s Skims has a valuation of $3.2 billion as of January 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Real Estate

West has a real estate portfolio worth millions, owning luxurious properties in California, Wyoming, and Belgium. In 2020, Forbes reported that he owned $81 million in buildings and improvements and $21 million in land. He also owns two ranches in Wyoming worth $14 million.

Despite the end of some lucrative partnerships, Kanye West’s net worth remains in the hundreds of millions of dollars, thanks to his music catalog, cash and investments, and real estate holdings.

News Source : Investopedia

Source Link :Adidas Releases Remaining Yeezy Inventory—Here’s What Kanye West’s Net Worth Is Now/