Yehonatan Berick Death -Dead :Violinist Yehonatan Berick has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Violinist Yehonatan Berick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

We just heard the very sad news that #violinist Yehonatan Berick has passed away suddenly age 52. Esteemed #Teacher , chamber musician married to a member of Ottawa National Arts Centre Orchestra #RIP #violin – #Paganini : Caprice no. 24 – YouTube https://t.co/5jb2nQfy9G — Janet Horvath (@playinglesshurt) November 2, 2020

Tributes

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the wonderful Yehonatan Berick. https://t.co/WrD8fp0efX — CBC Classical (@CBCclassical) November 2, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of Yehonatan Berick, violin and viola virtuoso who was faculty for Banff Centre’s Violin Masterclass program in 2016. Our hearts go out to Berick’s loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be blessed. pic.twitter.com/4hCHgIKskK — Banff Centre (@banffcentre) November 2, 2020

Jada E. Watson wrote

Our community lost one of its most beautiful, generous, kind souls this weekend. One of my favourite memories of Yehonatan Berick was watching him “air violin” his student’s master’s recital from his seat at the adjudicator’s table as she performed on stage. Always a teacher. MusiqueUOttawaMusic wrote

It is with a profound sense of loss and tremendous grief that we announce the sudden passing of our dear colleague and mentor Yehonatan Berick. A musician of the highest calibre, a generous and devoted teacher, a cherished peer of the utmost integrity. @uOttawaMedia @uOttawaArts

Anyone who knew Yehonatan Berick is heartbroken to hear of his passing over the weekend, at age 52. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of recordings and Youtube videos. Here he is at his most charming, tossing off every technical challenge with ease: https://t.co/ikxHpbjfBg — Daphna Raz (@daphna_raz) November 2, 2020

C’est avec une immense tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de notre cher collègue Yehonatan Berick. Nous garderons de merveilleux souvenirs de cet être exceptionnel: un musicien brillant et passionné, un pédagogue dévoué et généreux. @uOttawaMedia @uOttawaArts pic.twitter.com/LdMGg3lOHj — MusiqueUOttawaMusic (@uOttawaMusic) November 2, 2020