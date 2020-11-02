Yehonatan Berick Death -Dead :Violinist Yehonatan Berick has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 2, 2020
Violinist Yehonatan Berick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Janet Horvath on Twitter: “We just heard the very sad news that #violinist Yehonatan Berick has passed away suddenly age 52. Esteemed #Teacher , chamber musician married to a member of Ottawa National Arts Centre Orchestra ”

Tributes 

Jada E. Watson wrote 
Our community lost one of its most beautiful, generous, kind souls this weekend. One of my favourite memories of Yehonatan Berick was watching him “air violin” his student’s master’s recital from his seat at the adjudicator’s table as she performed on stage. Always a teacher.

MusiqueUOttawaMusic wrote 
It is with a profound sense of loss and tremendous grief that we announce the sudden passing of our dear colleague and mentor Yehonatan Berick. A musician of the highest calibre, a generous and devoted teacher, a cherished peer of the utmost integrity. @uOttawaMedia @uOttawaArts

