Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Donuts.: Second-Highest Rating Given to Hole on Yelp’s List of Top 100 Donuts in the United States

West Asheville Donut Shop Ranks Second on Yelp’s “Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops 2023”

A small donut shop in West Asheville is celebrating after being ranked second on Yelp’s “Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops 2023” list. Hole Doughnuts owners Hallee Hirsh and Ryan Martin opened the shop in 2014 and have been offering customers freshly fried donuts with unique toppings ever since. The recognition from Yelp is based solely on customer reviews, making it even more meaningful for the owners.

The Flavors and Toppings

Hole Doughnuts offers four flavors, including three stock flavors – vanilla, toasted almond sesame, and cinnamon sugar – and a seasonal fourth that changes every week. But what sets them apart from other donut shops is their unique toppings. Hirsh said her favorite flavor is the hazelnut miso donut, but they have also offered toppings like wisteria blossom, sumac and birch, as well as honeysuckle, strawberry-peppercorn, and juneberry-basil.

According to Hirsh, Martin has been perfecting the recipe for years. “Ryan has never stopped fine-tuning the recipe,” Hirsh said. “He’s got the sourdough recipe down, as well as a sourdough gluten-free (though it’s not celiac safe due to there being one fryer). We keep it super simple with just four toppings to choose from.”

The Customer Experience

Hirsh said what sets them apart is the customer experience. Customers get to watch their donuts being fried to order right in front of them, ensuring they are piping hot, crispy-on-the-outside, and fluffy-on-the-inside. The smiling faces of the staff, including co-owner Laurie Crosswell, also keep customers coming back.

“To top it all off, folks get to chat with our sweet staff and Laurie, our co-owner, who loves people immensely and is often the reason folks take the time to write a review,” Hirsh said.

The Future Plans

Currently, Hirsh and Martin lease the 800-square-foot West Asheville location but are aiming to purchase a new building. Their main focus, however, remains on continuing to offer customers some of the best donuts and service around.

“We just want everyone to treat themselves and have a good time,” Hirsh said.

Visiting Hole Doughnuts

Hole Doughnuts is located at 168 Haywood Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. To learn more about their menu and flavors, visit their website.

