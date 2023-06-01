Yeonjun TXT Biography: Yeonjun TXT: Age, Height, Girlfriend, Parents, Net Worth, Biography, and More – Who is He?

Who is Yeonjun TXT?

Yeonjun is a popular South Korean rapper, dancer, and singer. He is a member of the boy band TXT (Tomorrow X Together), which debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Entertainment. Yeonjun is known for his powerful vocals, sharp dance moves, and charming personality.

Wiki

Yeonjun was born on September 13, 1999, in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. His birth name is Choi Yeon-jun. He has an older brother named Choi Hwan-hee. Yeonjun attended Hanlim Multi Art School, where he studied practical dance.

Age

Yeonjun is currently 22 years old. He will turn 23 on September 13, 2022.

Height

Yeonjun is 181 cm (5’11”) tall.

Girlfriend

As of now, Yeonjun has not revealed anything about his relationship status. It is not known if he is dating anyone or not.

Parents

Yeonjun’s parents’ names are not known. However, his father is said to be a CEO of a company, while his mother is a homemaker. Yeonjun is very close to his family, and he often shares pictures with them on social media.

Net Worth

Yeonjun’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He earns his income from his music career, brand endorsements, and other ventures.

Biography

Yeonjun started his music career by auditioning for Big Hit Entertainment in 2017. He was one of the first members to be selected for TXT, along with Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with their first album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star.’

Yeonjun quickly gained popularity among fans for his outstanding rapping skills and stage presence. He is also known for his unique fashion sense and has been dubbed the ‘Fashion King’ of TXT. Yeonjun has also contributed to the songwriting and choreography of some of TXT’s songs.

Some of Yeonjun’s most popular songs with TXT include ‘Crown,’ ‘Cat & Dog,’ ‘Run Away,’ and ‘Can’t You See Me?’ The group has won several awards and nominations, including the Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the Album of the Year at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

Aside from his music career, Yeonjun is also known for his philanthropic work. He has participated in several charity events and has donated to various causes, including helping children with disabilities and supporting underprivileged communities.

Conclusion

Yeonjun is a talented musician and performer, who has quickly become one of the most popular members of TXT. He is known for his skills as a rapper and dancer, as well as his unique fashion sense and charming personality. With his talent and hard work, Yeonjun is sure to achieve even greater success in the future.

Source Link :Who is Yeonjun TXT? Wiki, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Parents, Net worth, Biography & More/

Yeonjun TXT Wiki Yeonjun TXT Age Yeonjun TXT Height Yeonjun TXT Girlfriend Yeonjun TXT Net worth