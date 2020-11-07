Yessica Lopez Death -Dead : Yessica Lopez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

Yessica Lopez Death -Dead : Yessica Lopez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Yessica Lopez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“Samhain Queen on Twitter: “My thoughts are with the family of Yessica Lopez. My heart breaks for her, her family, her friends, and our city. Now, the fight for justice. #JusticeForYessica ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.