Yessica Lopez Death -Dead : Yessica Lopez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Yessica Lopez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“Samhain Queen on Twitter: “My thoughts are with the family of Yessica Lopez. My heart breaks for her, her family, her friends, and our city. Now, the fight for justice. #JusticeForYessica ”

My thoughts are with the family of Yessica Lopez. My heart breaks for her, her family, her friends, and our city. Now, the fight for justice. #JusticeForYessica pic.twitter.com/zbdzcF4Ry6 — Samhain Queen (@vivelarivoluz) November 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –