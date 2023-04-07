“YH has passed away, but JU finds comfort knowing she’s always been with her. Favorite flowers on the beach. “

After the demise of YH, JU returned to their beloved spot years later. While strolling on the beach, she stumbled upon her favorite flowers and suddenly saw YH once more. It dawned on her that YH had always been watching over her, making certain that she was okay.

The story of JU and YH is one of love, loss, and the power of memory to heal even the most broken heart. In this alternate universe, YH has passed away, leaving JU alone to navigate a world without her beloved partner.

Years later, JU returns to their favorite happy place, a scenic beach where they used to go together to watch the sun set and pick wildflowers. As she walks along the shore, she spots a cluster of her favorite flowers growing amongst the rocks. And then, she sees YH — or rather, a vision of her, shimmering in the sunlight like a mirage.

At first, JU is stunned, unable to comprehend what she’s seeing. Is this really YH, back from the dead? Or is it just a hallucination, a figment of her grief-stricken imagination?

But as she walks closer, she realizes that this is not a ghost or a hallucination. It’s something more real, more tangible than that. It’s the memories of YH that she’s been carrying with her all along, the echoes of her laughter and the touch of her hand that have stayed with her through even the darkest of nights.

And suddenly, everything makes sense. JU understands that YH has never really left her. She’s been there all along, watching over her from a distance, sending little signs and symbols to remind her that she’s still there. And now, in this moment, JU feels a sense of peace wash over her. She knows that even though YH may be gone from this world, their love will never truly die. It will always be with her, a beacon of light in the lonely darkness.

As JU stands there, gazing out at the shimmering ocean and the endless sky, she feels a sense of gratitude for everything YH has given her. Their love may be over, but it will never be forgotten. And in that knowledge, JU finds the strength to carry on, to honor YH’s memory and to live a life that would make her proud.

Source : @hothdong

Au where YH has passed away so JU goes back to their happy place years later, she finds her favorite flowers on the beach and she sees her again, realizing that she’s always been with her, making sure she was okay- pic.twitter.com/BmrhRRQX9j — Klav 윻东 (@hothdong) April 7, 2023

