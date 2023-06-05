“Yiga Clan Hideout location”: A Comprehensive Guide on Locating the Yiga Clan Hideout in TotK

Where to Find the Yiga Clan Hideout TOTK

The Yiga Clan’s Hideout can be found deep within the Gerudo Desert, nestled at the bottom of the Gerudo Highlands mountains. To reach this elusive location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can take advantage of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower as a convenient fast travel point. Glide off the tower, and you’ll land right in the canyons near the Hideout.

Location and Changes from Breath of the Wild

The Yiga Clan Hideout is southeast of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, positioned at the foot of the Gerudo Highlands mountains within the Gerudo Desert. In Tears of the Kingdom, the Yiga Clan continues to operate from this base of operations, which experienced notable changes since its previous appearance in Breath of the Wild.

The updated Hideout now boasts expanded areas for Link to explore, including a bustling market where exclusive items can be obtained. As an exciting twist, players will encounter a combat challenge within the Hideout, with the ultimate reward being the Lightning Helm—an enhanced version of Breath of the Wild’s Thunder Helm.

Unlike the sneaky infiltration required in the past, Link can now freely enter the Hideout by donning the Yiga Clan armor set. This grants him unrestricted access to the base and the ability to interact with the Yiga members.

Considering the harsh desert environment, having heat resistance armor will prove invaluable during your journey in Tears of the Kingdom. An alternative route to reach the Hideout involves passing through the Gerudo Canyon Pass, accessible by crossing the Digdogg Suspension Bridge. There, Naiag, a Gerudo woman, guards the passage and will test Link’s survival skills with a series of three questions before granting passage.

Efficiently Reaching the Hideout

Here’s how you can reach the Yiga Clan Hideout efficiently in Tears of the Kingdom: Start by teleporting to the Gerudo Highland Skyview Tower. Exit the cave using Ascend and head southeast to the cliff’s edge. Glide into the Canyon toward the Hideout’s location. No need to use the sky launch capability of the tower.

The Gerudo Highland Skyview Tower can be unlocked early in the game, making it easier to bypass the harsh weather of the Canyon while traveling to the Hideout. However, it’s advisable to come prepared with proper cold and heat protection as you may encounter extreme temperatures in the surrounding area.

To reach the Hideout, jump off the cliff at coordinates -3815, -1370, 0427, and glide deep into the Canyon. Look for an opening around coordinates -3735, -1420, 0361 to ensure you’ve descended enough.

Alternatively, for those seeking a more daring approach, you can enter the Gerudo Canyon Pass. Find the entrance just beyond the Digdogg Suspension Bridge at coordinates -1650, -2049, -0015. Here, you’ll encounter Naia, a Gerudo woman guarding the entrance. Answer her straightforward questions to prove your desert survival skills and gain passage.

Other Yiga Clan Bases in TOTK

Aside from the Yiga Clan Hideout, Tears of the Kingdom features three other Yiga Clan bases that players can infiltrate:

Yiga Base1 – Akkala Ancient Tech Lab

Located in the top-right corner of the Hyrule map, the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab serves as the first Yiga Clan hideout in Tears of the Kingdom. Previously known as the Ancient Tech Lab, this location has now been taken over by the Yiga Clan. It is situated near the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the Akkala Highlands. As you approach the lab, you will encounter monsters and signs of Yiga presence. Engage in a fight with Yiga members, free a captive inside, and acquire a piece of the Yiga Uniform outfit, which will be useful later.

Yiga Base2 – The King’s Hut

The second Yiga Clan hideout, The King’s Hut, is found on the Great Plateau, an important area from the opening of Breath of the Wild. Located to the south of the Temple of Time, this hut is situated in a forested area near the snowy mount Hylia. It was previously inhabited by the mysterious old man from BOTW’s opening but has now been taken over by the Yiga Clan. Initiate a fight by knocking on the door, defeat the Yiga footsoldiers, and explore inside to acquire another piece of the Yiga armor and perform a rescue mission.

Yiga Base3 – Hillside Hideaway

The third Yiga Clan hideout, Hillside Hideaway, is a satellite base that is more challenging to locate as it does not correspond to a major landmark from the previous game. To find it, look north of Hyrule Castle toward the Great Hyrule Forest and Korok Forest. The base is situated on the land to the left of the forest’s moat, close to the Aldor Foothills. It is directly east of Rowan Plains’ Kiuyoyou Shrine. The base is carved into the hillside and marked by Yiga statues. Inside, you will encounter multiple rooms, Yiga fighters, and a secret room above the main section. Ascend or use your paraglider to perform a final rescue and obtain the last piece of the Yiga Armor set.

Tears of the Kingdom Overview

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. Released on May 12, 2023, it serves as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017). The game takes place in the expansive open world of Hyrule, which has been further expanded to provide enhanced vertical exploration opportunities.

In Tears of the Kingdom, players assume the role of Link, the protagonist, who embarks on a mission to assist Princess Zelda in preventing Ganondorf from bringing destruction upon Hyrule. The game offers a single-player mode, allowing players to immerse themselves in the captivating storyline and engaging gameplay.

The development of Tears of the Kingdom was led by Nintendo EPD, with Hidemaro Fujibayashi serving as the director and Eiji Aonuma as the producer. The talented team of designers, including Mari Shirakawa, Naoki Mori, and Akihito Toda, worked on various aspects of the game’s design. Takahiro Okuda handled the programming, while Satoru Takizawa contributed as the artist. The writing duties were shared by Mari Shirakawa, Akihito Toda, and Naoki Mori. The musical score was composed by Manaka Kataoka, Maasa Miyoshi, Masato Ohashi, and Tsukasa Usui.

Tears of the Kingdom continues the beloved series, The Legend of Zelda, offering players an immersive action-adventure experience within the captivating world of Hyrule. The game is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

