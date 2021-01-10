Yiran Fan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The University of Chicago mourns the loss of Yiran Fan, a PhD student.

Yiran Fan, a PhD student has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The University of Chicago mourns the loss of Yiran Fan, a PhD student, who was shot and killed last night. https://t.co/samq0DwM02 — The University of Chicago (@UChicago) January 10, 2021

