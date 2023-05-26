Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo : Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo identified as victim in Toronto homicide

Toronto police have identified the victim of a homicide in the city’s west end last weekend as Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, a 50-year-old woman from Toronto. She was found with serious injuries inside an apartment unit in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue on Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old man, who was also located in the unit, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. The suspect and victim were believed to have known each other, but no further details have been provided. Arroyo’s death marks the 21st homicide in Toronto this year.

News Source : CBC

