Yonatan Granot Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : IDF Staff Sgt. Yonatan Granot has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @IDF: We mourn the loss of IDF Staff Sgt. Yonatan Granot who sadly passed away after being seriously injured on an army base earlier this week. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/vo90tIY7IbRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.