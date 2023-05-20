“Yong Dakpemyili clashes”: Yong Dakpemyili sees renewed clashes resulting in one death and several injuries

Clashes in the Yong Dakpemyili suburb of Tamale have resulted in one death and several injuries amid reports of reprisal attacks. Three homes were set alight and some residents have fled the community. Police have been called in to calm the situation and are investigating the earlier shooting, which is believed to have been linked to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute.

Read Full story : One dead, others injured in renewed clashes at Yong Dakpemyili /

News Source : NowGH

