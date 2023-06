York County Man Charged with Homicide After Woman’s Death

Lourdes Ramos Baez homicide case York County murder investigation Woman’s death in York County Suspect charged with homicide in York County Cause of death in Lourdes Ramos Baez case

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Lourdes Ramos Baez has been charged with homicide in York County following the death of a woman. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.