York County shooting victim today : Fatal Shooting in York County Claims One Life

Fatal Shooting in York County Leaves One Person Dead today 2023.

A person has died and a woman has been injured in a shooting in York County, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred in Shrewsbury Township, with the male victim dying at the scene and the woman being hospitalised. The name of the victim has not been released and police are investigating the shooting.

Read Full story : One killed in York County shooting /

News Source : James Wesser

York County shooting victim Fatal shooting in York County Homicide in York County Suspect arrested in York County shooting Investigation into York County shooting