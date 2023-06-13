Young Couple Found Dead Due to Gas Geyser: Chandrashekhar M and Sudharani Binni Identified as Victims in Bengaluru

Chandrashekhar and Sudharani – focus keyword including victim names. : Young couple found dead in Bengaluru bathroom due to carbon monoxide poisoning

On June 10 in Bengaluru’s Chikkajala area, a young couple who were preparing for marriage were found dead in their bathroom. It is suspected that they died from inhaling carbon monoxide emitted by a gas geyser they had installed. The victims were identified as Chandrashekhar M, aged 30, and Sudharani Binni, aged 22. The couple worked at a luxury resort near Nandi Hills and Chandrashekhar had rented a house owned by a police officer in Tarabanahalli, about 10km from Kempegowda International Airport. The incident came to light when the house owner knocked on their door and received no response. After informing the police, they broke open the door and found the couple dead. The bathroom door and window were closed, and evidence suggests that the geyser malfunctioned, releasing carbon monoxide, which the couple unknowingly inhaled. They lost consciousness and ultimately succumbed to the toxic fumes. The police officer warned that gas geysers emit odourless and colourless carbon monoxide during partial combustion and that users may not notice a leak. If the bathroom lacks sufficient outlets or ventilators, it is potentially dangerous.

News Source : The Indian Express

