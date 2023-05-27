Young man Aman Kumar dies after falling from faulty lift in Saharanpur mall

Aman Kumar – victim of faulty lift in GNG Mall, Saharanpur : Young man Aman Kumar dies in alleged faulty lift at Uttar Pradesh mall

A young man named Aman Kumar died after falling from a faulty lift in a mall located in the Sadar Bazar area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Bystanders claimed that there was no signboard warning of the technical glitch and blamed negligence on the part of the shopping complex. The UP Police is conducting an investigation and the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. The deceased’s family members have called for action against the mall administration for their alleged negligence. An eyewitness reported that the lift malfunctioned and plummeted several floors, and that the door opened as soon as Kumar touched it. The article also mentions an unrelated incident in which a Muslim girl and Hindu boy were manhandled by a mob in Indore.

News Source : Anil Bhardwaj

Lift safety Mall accidents Saharanpur lift incident Elevator maintenance Lift malfunction