Young man found dead in Dhubri bus terminal, identified as Dipankar Kalita

Early Monday morning, a young man’s lifeless body was discovered lying in a pool of blood near the bus terminal in Dhubri, causing a stir in the area. The deceased, identified as Dipankar Kalita from Ghoshpara in the Dhubri Municipal area, had injuries to his head and is believed to have been murdered and abandoned by unknown culprits. The Dhubri bus terminal, which is situated close to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, has become a hotbed for drug and alcohol abuse during the night due to the absence of security. The police were summoned to the scene and transported the deceased to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : Mehtab Uddin Ahmed

