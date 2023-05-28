Young man Navdeep Singh dies at Sirhind railway station after slipping while boarding train

“Navdeep Singh victim railway accident” : Young man Navdeep Singh dies after slipping while boarding train at Sirhind railway station

ing a train at Sirhind railway station, resulting in his unfortunate demise. The deceased, Navdeep Singh (30) belonged to Gunia Majri village. According to ASI Karmajit Singh of the Railway Police, the incident occurred when Navdeep was attempting to board the train and accidentally slipped, causing him to fall into the gap between the platform and the coach.

News Source : The Tribune India

