Young man Suraj Kalbhor brutally murdered in Gahunje, Maval

Suraj Kalbhor : Young man Suraj Kalbhor brutally murdered in Gahunje, taluka in Maval

A young man, Suraj Kalbhor, was brutally murdered on Sunday afternoon in Gahunje, taluka in Maval. The incident caused panic among the residents in the vicinity. Kalbhor, a resident of Akrudi, worked at Pimpri Chinchwad Polytechnic College and had been married for three months. He was ambushed by a group of three to four assailants with koyta while on his way to the fields on Sunday morning. The attackers inflicted fatal injuries within moments and fled the spot. The motive behind the murder is not clear, but initial assumptions suggest that it may have been a targeted act of robbery. A case has been lodged at Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

News Source : HT Correspondent

