By | November 24, 2020
0 Comment

Young Snag Death –Dead-Obituaries : Montreal rising star Snagga Shee aka Young Snag has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Montreal rising star Snagga Shee aka Young Snag has died, according to a statement posted online on November 24.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Jay Mombo wrote 
R.I.P YOUNG SNAG Another day, another burial, Got you wondering ’bout the day when they bury you. Tear drops stain the Wally’s that you rockin’,
On the block, candles burn. @youngsnag.
Posted by Jay Mombo on Monday, November 23, 2020

Cause of Death.
The following information posted on Instagram gave some us some clue of what led to the death of Young Snag.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

