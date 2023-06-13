Young woman identified as victim in Antioch mass shooting: Nadia Itzel Tirado

Nadia Itzel Tirado : Victim in Deadly Antioch Mass Shooting Identified: Nadia Itzel Tirado

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has identified Nadia Itzel Tirado, an 18-year-old resident of Oakley, as the victim of the deadly mass shooting at an Antioch birthday party early Sunday morning. According to the Antioch Police Department, police received multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly before 1 a.m. reporting a shooting incident at a home on Sunset Lane. Uninvited guests began shooting, causing a panic. Tirado was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. Seven other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled before police arrived. The shooting is the second mass shooting to happen in the San Francisco Bay Area in just over 48 hours. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover Tirado’s funeral expenses. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Antioch Police department.

News Source : KPIXTV

