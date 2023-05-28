Youth Aman Agrawal goes missing while taking bath in Dokaridar waterfall, Kalahandi district, Odisha

Aman Agrawal (suspect or victim) : Youth Aman Agrawal goes missing while bathing in Dokaridar waterfall in Odisha

A young man named Aman Agrawal, son of a businessman named Naresh Agrawal from Dharmagarh, went missing while bathing in Dokaridar waterfall situated in Sahajkhola forest in Kalahandi district of Odisha. Aman and three of his friends visited the waterfall in the afternoon when the incident took place. According to sources, Aman ventured into deep water while bathing and went missing. The police and Fire Brigade personnel from Kokasara were informed and they reached the spot to launch a rescue operation. However, they were unable to trace the missing youth till evening and will resume the rescue operation the next morning. A featured image of the waterfall is also included in the article.

News Source : Priya Ranjan Swain

