Kalia Nayak : Youth hacked to death in Bhubaneswar, Kalia Nayak identified as victim

On Wednesday morning, a young man was reportedly killed by four armed individuals in Bhubaneswar. Police suspect that the cause of the murder was past conflicts between two families. The victim, identified as Kalia Nayak, was attacked by the assailants who had been monitoring his movements. Kalia had dropped off his wife at the Unit-IV market and was on his way home when he was ambushed and killed. The police have identified the suspects but have not yet apprehended them. However, they claim to have narrowed down their search.

News Source : TNN

